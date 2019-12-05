Family searching for answers a year after worker at Chevron falls to his death

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s been more than a year since a worker at Chevron fell to his death, and Albert Lee Byrd’s family said they’re still waiting on answers.
“I have been devastated since this happened," said Albert’s mom Kerri. "You think you can relate, but you can’t relate until it’s your child.”
“It’s a nightmare," added Albert’s dad Albert L. Byrd, Sr.
Kerri and Albert Sr., and their two daughters Blair and Whitney are spending a second holiday season without Albert.
“It’s just like you’re walking around your arms and your legs. It’s just, you miss him that much," Kerri said.
Albert was an employee with Performance Contractors and was contracted to work at Chevron. More than a year after his death, his family still doesn’t know what happened.
“I don’t have a report," Kerri said. "So without a report, yeah it’s easy to speculate.”
Officials told WLOX last October that Byrd was working inside a processing unit inside the refinery when he fell off an elevated structure.
“She said they think it’s Albert," Kerri recalled. "But then when they said he died, no. It wasn’t him because nobody had come to tell us, and I didn’t want to believe it.”
That same night, a chaplain with Performance Contractors came to the Byrd’s home in Citronelle, Alabama.
Hours earlier, Kerri and her son had coffee on the front porch. It was captured on the family’s home surveillance system.
“The day he got killed he called me. I had a meeting in Mobile. He called me and he said, ‘Momma, don’t forget my shirt.’ He had to have a fire retardant shirt. So I stopped at the safety store and I picked that up for him and brought it home," Kerri said.
“He text me about 10 minutes before he left to go to work and I said, ‘are you up yet?’ He said ‘yes sir, if I’m going to be like you I got to go,’" recalled Albert Sr.
That’s the last time they spoke to Albert. The family said they’re frustrated with the progress of the investigation and they just want closure.
“He had on safety boots, hard hat, a fire retardant shirt whenever he left from here to protect him at work. He came back to us in a body bag,” Whitney said.
WLOX reached out to the District Attorney’s Office, who said once the investigation is complete, a Grand Jury will review the case. No date has been set on when that will happen.
