Davis leaving DMR to serve as Watson’s chief of staff

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Secretary of State-elect Michael Watson is bringing another South Mississippian to Jackson to serve as his chief of staff. Keith Davis is currently serving as the Chief of Enforcement for the Department of Marine Resources (DMR).
The veteran law enforcement officer has held that position since 2014. Previously, he’s worked with the Gulfport Police Department, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College in Perkinston, D’Iberville Police Department and served as Police Chief of Moss Point from May 2011 through June 2014.
“I’m thankful Keith has agreed to serve as my Chief of Staff in the Secretary of State’s office,” said Michael Watson. “He’s a leader with a strong track record of successfully running state and local agencies. He’s also a trusted friend who has shown the ability to implement efficient operations at every stop in his career. Keith has set and met high standards in all of his previous positions in law enforcement, and I’m excited he’s bringing that experience to our office. I’m confident he will be effective, not only as a great Chief of Staff, but his background will be critical in the implementation of one of our key initiatives, moving the driver’s license services division (DMV) to the Secretary of State’s office.”
“I am honored by Secretary-Elect Watson’s belief in my leadership capabilities,” Keith Davis said. “Although I am leaving a profession I have known for the last 25 years, it has given me deep satisfaction in knowing I have helped those in need and provided public safety along the way. I accept this opportunity with great admiration and look forward to ensuring our agency provides quality public service to all Mississippians and businesses operating in our great state.”
When Davis was Captain of Investigations at the D’Iberville Police Department, he was selected to attend the FBI National Academy, which is an honor only held by one percent of all law enforcement personnel. Davis is a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminal Justice.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.