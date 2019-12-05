Davis leaving DMR to serve as Watson’s chief of staff

“I’m thankful Keith has agreed to serve as my Chief of Staff in the Secretary of State’s office,” said Michael Watson. “He’s a leader with a strong track record of successfully running state and local agencies. He’s also a trusted friend who has shown the ability to implement efficient operations at every stop in his career. Keith has set and met high standards in all of his previous positions in law enforcement, and I’m excited he’s bringing that experience to our office. I’m confident he will be effective, not only as a great Chief of Staff, but his background will be critical in the implementation of one of our key initiatives, moving the driver’s license services division (DMV) to the Secretary of State’s office.”