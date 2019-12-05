Coast Standouts Lead Gulf Coast to NJCAA Championship

PERKINSTON, Miss. (WLOX) - Eight South Mississippi standouts have helped the Gulf Coast Bulldogs reach the NJCAA Championship and are going to do everything in their power to return to the Coast as champions.
“It’s crazy, the season flew by fast, you know," former Poplarville Hornet and sophomore running back, Austin Bolton, told WLOX." "Like we said before, we were just talking about it in the summer, in the spring and it just flew by so fast.”
At the rate the Bulldogs have been winning this season, 2019 has been a whirlwind of sorts. The Bulldogs are the top ranked team in all of JUCO football, capped off their undefeated regular season winning the program’s 16th MACJC championship and now will compete for a national title for the first time since 2007.
“On the bus on the way back from Northwest everybody was like pinching themselves, it’s a dream, it’s a dream,” former St. Stanislaus Rock-a-Chaw and sophomore offensive lineman, Brandon Tartavoulle, said. "Nobody thought it was real, people couldn’t believe it. Even today, like we won a state championship. We did something incredibly special.”
A state title that means so much to the local guys on Gulf Coast’s talented roster. Brandon Tartavoulle reminisces playing on a Myles Brennan-led St. Stanislaus team, that made the 4A state championship game in 2014 and 2015. However, the Rock-a-Chaws fell to Noxubee County both times.
″Losing two in a row is something nobody wants to do and nobody wants to go through," Tartavoulle told WLOX. “It makes you feel, what could we have done more? Coming here expecting to win a state championship and go to a national championship kinda fills up my soul a little bit. Takes away the black marks.”
Austin Bolton led Poplarville to the 4A title game in 2016, but fell short to Lafayette. He says losing back then has prepared him to step up in big moments for Gulf Coast now.
“When I was in high school, I felt like I let my team down two years in a row," Bolton said. "So to come up here and win it like this, how we did, to score the game winning touchdown and now we’re in a national championship? It’s an awesome feeling.”
Realizing the opportunity in front of them, the “Coast Kids” are ready to bring home a national title and put the Gulf Coast on the map.
“We’re all playing for our city and coming together, we’re making this whole coast our county, city, whatever you want to call it," Omni Wells, former Moss Point Tiger and sophomore running back, told WLOX. "We’re all a brotherhood, that’s something that cannot be broken. I love those guys, from the bottom of my heart.”
No. 1 Gulf Coast (11-0) will play No. 2 Lackawanna (10-0) Thursday, December 5th in Pittsburg, Kan. The game will be played at Carnie Smith Stadium on the Pittsburg State campus for the second year. It will be broadcast on the CBS Sports Network, with kickoff time set for 5 p.m. CT.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.