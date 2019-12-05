Bay St. Louis to vote on new food and beverage tax referendum

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Another tax referendum is calling some South Mississippians to vote.
Cities all along the Mississippi Gulf Coast have given their residents a chance to vote on proposed tax referendums on food and beverage or hotels, and some of them on both.
While some cities were successful, others were not. Residents in Bay St. Louis will now have their chance to vote on a 2% food and beverage tax referendum that is being proposed by city officials.
“On Dec. 17, the citizens will have to opportunity to vote either for or against the proposed 2% tax on the gross sales of restaurants and bars. Thirty-nine cities across Mississippi have a similar tax. It is helping them to improve tourism, improve quality of life. This is an opportunity that the city of Bay St. Louis wants to make sure that the citizens here have the opportunity to decide," said Tish Williams, executive director of the Hancock Chamber of Commerce.
Cities across the state, and even in South Mississippi, have already crossed this bridge, and for some, the financial benefits are already being realized.
“There are actually 39 cities throughout Mississippi who already have a similar tax in place. We understand, from the city of Bay St. Louis, that if this tax had been in place last year, it could have generated over $500,000 in additional revenue," Williams said.
For one Bay St. Louis business owner, the tax seems a no-brainer.
“It’s a way of kind of passing around the hat to pay for improvements that are gonna go directly to benefit my kids and grandkids. It’s, you know, all that extra stuff that makes a city special," said Jeremy Burke, owner of Bay Books & Gifts.
“This vote on the 17th allows residents to decide what kind of Bay St. Louis they want. If they want the extra parks, if they want an approved Boys & Girls Club, all these projects that we always talk about, that I’m sure that are always discussed, the problem is how are we gonna pay for it. This is the opportunity for Bay St. Louis, and the people that patronize Bay St. Louis to get even more bang for their buck for only a small investment every single time that they go enjoy the restaurants," Burke told WLOX.
Not everything lasts forever, Burke said, but the improvements that this tax could provide would make the juice worth the squeeze.
“There’s a sunset on this. After three years, I believe, it’s gonna have to be reconsidered. Spend $1,000 a year in restaurants in Bay St. Louis, and after three years of this tax that’s only $60. But with all the improvements that are gonna be made, I’m gonna feel that I got great value for my $60 paying towards this tax," Burke said.
In an effort to make sure its residents are informed of all the facts and details of the referendum, officials with Hancock County and the city of Bay St. Louis have set aside time for a community forum next week.
“One of the most important services that the Hancock Chamber can provide to the community is to give our citizens and our businesses the facts they need to be able to make an informed decision. The Hancock Chamber is hosting a community conversation. The entire community is invited to come. Hear from Mayor (Mike) Favre about the facts of the 2% proposed tax and also to meet with people from other cities who have already passed a similar tax," Williams said.
The event hosted by the chamber, ahead of the vote on the Dec. 17, will take place on Friday, Dec. 13 at 8:30 a.m. at the Bay St. Louis Library.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.