TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic backed up on I-10 in Harrison County after police chase

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Traffic is moving slowly on Interstate 10 in Harrison County following a police chase.
All of the westbound lanes were closed just after 6 a.m. at mile marker 29 just west of the Canal Road exit. Authorities confirm that there was a police chase and the incident on I-10 is connected to that chase. However, no information has been released about what happened. An MDOT alert only says there there is police activity and that it should be cleared within the hour.
Just before 6 a.m., multiple people reached out to WLOX with reports of a high-speed chase on Highway 49 in Gulfport that headed up the I-10 westbound ramp.
Harrison County Sheriff’s Department said they are working to get the westbound lanes open now. Drivers headed that way are advised to take another route. To see the latest traffic conditions, visit MDOT’s Traffic Map. We will update this story once we know more.
