South Mississippi Strong: Family stays positive after infant is diagnosed with rare disease

“You’re prepping for the worst and praying for the best," said Colbi’s mother Megan Capuano about her daughter’s first few months of life. “At the time, just thinking maybe it’s something... that it wasn’t as, as rare or severe as what it possibly could be. But in reality, you’re kind of prepping yourself along the way. I feel like the biggest emotion when we were at Memorial (Hospital) for the first three weeks was I possibly could have a child with an IEP or a learning disability. And then you progressively start thinking, I might have a child that cannot walk or talk. And then you get to the point you might have a child that can’t breathe. And so it was a long journey."