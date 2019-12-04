Seven suspects arrested in connection to attempted armed robbery

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County sheriff’s investigators have charged six people, including a 16-year-old charged as an adult, in a shooting that occurred Nov. 29. A seventh person who allegedly had the weapon at his home is also charged.
Sheriff Mike Ezell said deputies responded to Ocean Springs Hospital where they found a man who was being treated for minor gunshot wounds. The sheriff said the man told investigators his car was shot at several times while he was at Shaw Street and Lemoyne Boulevard around 11 p.m. Friday.
Investigators determined the shooting was an attempted armed robbery. On Dec. 2 and 3, the six suspects were arrested, including 20-year-old Jaylan Kirkland, 21-year-old Abbie Mayfield, 18-year-old Matthew Ramsey, 18-year-old Aleasha McGinnis and 19-year-old Kinlea Stephens, all of Ocean Springs.
The 16-year-old suspect is not being identified by WLOX News Now at this time.
Each suspect has been charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and shooting into a motor vehicle. Each suspect has a $10,000 bond for each charge.
Also, Ezell said on Dec. 4, investigators and the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team served a search warrant at the Gulf Park Estates home of 28-year-old Kejuan Davison. There they found the gun that was allegedly sued in the shooting. Approximately seven pounds of marijuana, two other firearms, an assortment of ammunition, and approximately $6,000 was also recovered.
Davison was arrested on a charge of felony possession of marijuana with a firearm enhancement.
All suspects are held in the Jackson County Adult Detention Center.
