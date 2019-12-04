Sen. Wicker asks U.S. Air Force to prioritize Keesler housing issues

“We continue to work with our privatized housing partners to respond to and resolve military housing issues in a transparent way. Our top priority is to provide a safe, secure and healthy environment for our Airmen and their families, so we welcomed the opportunity to show Secretary Barrett our privatized housing. The visit focused on local initiatives that the housing partners have implemented to improve maintenance procedures, as well as how we have incorporated leadership oversight and empowered our housing residents to address any safety and security concerns. Progress has been made, but there is still room for improvement. Keesler and Air Force leadership will continue to advocate for our Airmen and their right to safe, secure, and healthy living conditions.”