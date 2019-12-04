Ocean Springs lands deal with development and retail recruitment firm

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs hired a local firm to drum up new business for the City of Discovery, and it looks like it’s paying off.
The firm is called The Foundation Group. They focus on development and retail recruitment, and their goal is to link retailers with developers.
To jump start that process, the firm attended ICSC, the International Council of Shopping Centers in Atlanta, and presented its report to city leaders at Tuesday night’s meeting.
“We’ve got a lot of good interest, absolutely," said Alan Weaver with The Foundation Group.
That interest led to potential developers coming to town.
“We have people that are in town actually today and tomorrow that we’re touring with. We’ve got people coming in in January," Weaver added.
The firm’s report, presented Tuesday, shows things like which areas are heavily traveled, what’s currently on the market and what types of retailers are in high demand. The Foundation Group is also combining databases and reaching out to retailers it thinks would be a good fit for the city.
“We’ve tried to streamline our process, make it easier for people to come to the city. We still have work to do, but I think we’re doing a real good job, and hopefully they can help us out with those efforts," said Mayor Shea Dobson.
This is the second firm hired to bring business to the area. Last year the city hired The Retail Coach for $30,000.
“When we hired the first company, we had a lot of hopes and dreams I guess you could say. I think that it didn’t materialize quite like we hoped," Mayor Shea Dobson added.
The city signed a deal with The Foundation Group for $40,000 with an opt-out clause after 90 days. So far, the city has paid $5,000 to the firm.
