Mississippi’s first week of lottery sales bring in nearly $9 million

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The first six days of the Mississippi state lottery brought in almost $9 million.
According to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) the first week of sales brought in $8,932,200 million resulting in approximately $1.9 million for roads and bridges around the state.
“Overall, retailers and players were very positive and excited that the lottery is finally here,” said MLC President Tom Shaheen. “The top-five selling counties for the week were Hinds, Harrison, Rankin, Lee and Forrest.”
In addition to positive sales, players cashed in more than $3.8 million in prizes with a number of large winners. Top prizes claimed ranged from $2,000 to $15,000. All but one winner chose to remain anonymous.
Four more scratch-off games will be available at all retailer locations on Tuesday, December 10.
The new games include:
- $1—Fast $50s: Win up to $2,000!
- (12--$2,000 prizes)
- $2—Jewels 7s Doubler: Win up to $20,000! (4--$20,000 prizes)
- $2—Money Bags: Win up to $20,000!
- (4--$20,000 prizes)
- $5—Mississippi Blues: Win up to $100,000! (4--$100,000 prizes)
“People love variety,” said Shaheen. “Our plan is to introduce four new scratch-off games once a month. In addition, Powerball® and MegaMillions® will go on sale January 30, 2020.”
