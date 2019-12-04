Krispy Kreme releases trio of holiday doughnuts

(WWBT) - We hope your sweet tooth is ready for the holiday season because Krispy Kreme has released a trio of themed doughnuts.
The holiday doughnuts include a Santa Belly, Reindeer and Present.
The Santa Belly is chocolate kreme filled, dipped in red icing with sparkling sugar and a hand-decorated belt. The Reindeer features the original glaze, dipped in chocolate and is decorated like a reindeer with sugar eyes, pretzel antlers and an icing red nose. The Present is the original glaze, filled with original kreme and decorated with green icing and a red icing bow.
Get them now through Christmas Eve!
