Kiwanis Pancake fundraiser a family tradition for some

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Kiwanis Club’s 63rd Annual Pancake Breakfast is one of those community events that people look forward to every year.
By late Wednesday evening, more than 10,000 pancakes and tons of sausages will have been cooked by members of the Gulfport Kiwanis Club for their annual fundraiser.
“It’s a lot of fun,” said Gordon Redd, Kiwanis Club member. “We all put our efforts into it. Some people oversee batter, some people, some people pancakes, some people public relations. I serve in the kitchen.”
That service is a job Redd's been doing since the early 1980's. It's safe to say this gig is a family tradition.
"I remember as a child serving pancakes alongside my dad, and now it's turned into a huge event where we'll serve 2,500 people,” Redd added. “I became a Kiwanian in 1982, my dad was a Kiwanian, I've been through the different officers just like my dad did so it's kind of traditional for me."
For Redd, it's not only a family tradition, but it's also a yearly pre-Christmas service project.
“We decided years ago to have it on the first Wednesday in December, because it typically starts getting cold in December,” he said. “There’s nothing like a cold day and some pancakes and sausage and a hot cup of coffee. It gets the day started."
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.