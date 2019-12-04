Hornets Prove Doubters Wrong with State Title birth

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Let’s be honest, not many, if any, people saw the Hornets getting back to the Class 4A state championship with the way their season started.
Poplarville were 1-4 in their first five games, battling stiff out-of-region competition like Mandeville from Louisiana, but internally with injuries and inexperience in their offensive line. As the season wore on, things finally clicked for the Hornets, winning eight of their last nine games, putting them in position to win their first-ever state title in their third-ever appearance.
When asked what they had to say to all that counted them out, the Hornets said they’re glad they did.
“Thank you, because when you have adversity you have to own up to it,” senior wide receiver K. J. Hart told WLOX. “The past seasons that we’ve had, it’s what’s expected. We had the people that came up to us, that doubted us, we just acknowledged it and moved on.”
“We’re playing with a lot more determination, fixing the things we were doing early in the season that caused us to be unsuccessful,” head coach Jay Beech said. “The intensity really picked up and that’s what has led us to where we’re at right now.”
Poplarville (9-5) is set to play Corinth (13-1) Saturday, Dec. 7th at 11 a.m. for the MHSAA Class 4A Championship at Southern Miss’ M. M. Roberts Stadium.
You can watch the game and the MHSAA Class 5A Championship between Picayune and West Point on WLOX Bounce 13.3 starting at 11 a.m. Saturday. If you live in Pearl River County and want to watch, make sure you have an antenna and turn on 13.3.
