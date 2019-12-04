High-speed chase in Long Beach ends after car jumps a ditch, crashes

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Two suspects are in custody following a police chase through Long Beach. It’s the second time in a matter of hours that authorities have pursued a fleeing vehicle.
A chase involving a 2017 silver Kia Soul was reported around 11 a.m. near El Saltillo in Long Beach. The suspect then led officers northeast through multiple roads, ending up on Klondyke.
The vehicle turned on Commission Road. After jumping a two-foot ditch, the vehicle crashed into trees on Commission near the intersection of Harvest Lane.
Police were able to arrest both the driver and a passenger at that time. Their identities have not yet been released. We will update the story once we learn more.
Earlier Tuesday morning, a man was arrested after leading Harrison County deputies down Highway 49. That pursuit ended after deputies laid out spike strips, causing the vehicle to come to a stop on I-10 just past Canal Road.
