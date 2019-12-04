Chilly start. Pleasantly cool afternoon.

A chilly morning ahead with temperatures in the 40s and some 30s away from the water. This afternoon will warm into the mid to upper 60s which is around 10 degrees warmer than yesterday afternoon. Expect another day of abundant sunshine. But, skies grow cloudier Thursday. And those clouds bring a few showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder on Friday as a cold front arrives. This will cool us down and dry us out for Saturday. But, some Gulf showers will try to draw toward our coast for Sunday and Monday. And a new Plains cold front could bring showers for next Tuesday.