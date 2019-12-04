Busy corridor in Wiggins repaired just in time for Christmas

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - Driving along a busy connector between Highway 26 and Highway 49 in Wiggins is now a little easier. Officials say repairs and repaving of Hall Street has been done on time and under budget.
Hall Street is one of the busiest streets, if not the busiest street in Wiggins, and it’s a growing commercial corridor.
The contract was awarded in October to fix potholes and put down new asphalt. City engineer Ryan Tice said the project was finished earlier than predicted.
And business owners along the road, like Tim Cottrell, are happy with the results.
“As for a new business owner, we have the newest paved road in Wiggins as far as this building right here,” he said. “I mean, you couldn’t ask for it any better. So, I just commend them. I think they did a heck of a job.”
Officials wanted to widen the street to three lanes, but the $217,000 allotted wasn’t enough.
Cottrell said the cooperative spirit led to an efficient process.
“They all worked with all of the business around here,” he said. “They gave us updates. They had a projected date of 90 days originally, and I think they came in around 60 days, which was good work.”
Engineers expect to officially sign off on the project before the end of the year.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.