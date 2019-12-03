William Carey University to offer tuition-free master’s level class to K-12 teachers

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - William Carey University is offering a tuition-free, master’s level class to K-12th grade teachers.
The online class is called Teacher Performances and Professional Growth and seeks to foster “professional growth and development through performance self-study.”
The five-week class will be tuition-free and can be used to assist the renewal of the Mississippi Education License.
“This is not the first time we’ve offered scholarships and tuition assistance to people who want to be part of the solution," said Dr. Ben Burnett, dean of the WCU School of Education.
"It is our prayer that our Mississippi teachers know we support them and want to help ease the burden of the costs to renew their license,” he continued.
The class is three credit hours and begins January 13th. The deadline to apply is January 8th.
Enrollment is limited.
Tuition costs are waived, but students will be responsible for an $85 application and technology fee.
