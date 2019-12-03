Pass senior offered full ride to top Ivy League school

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Jimmy Hoang is just like thousands of other high school seniors in South Mississippi. The Pass Christian High student must decide where he’s going to college next fall. But recently, Princeton made Hoang an offer he probably won’t refuse.
"I applied to Princeton through Questbridge, and it was a pretty lengthy process. I first had to apply to be a finalist. Then, I had to apply to the colleges directly,” Hoang said.
That was a few weeks ago. On Monday, he received a reply from Princeton offering him a full ride.
“When I got the email that Princeton had accepted me, I was pretty excited,’ Hoang added.
And he had good reason to be excited! Princeton has an acceptance rate of only 6%, meaning Jimmy is in elite company as one of only 51 students out of thousands match up with the college.
He says Princeton would be awesome, but he’s hoping a few other colleges will also like the sound of his qualifications.
“I’ve really had my eye on Stanford for a while, and I haven’t gotten to the application yet. But, I really want to go to Stanford,” he said. “Hopefully, I can use this Princeton acceptance as a gateway to getting there.”
Hoang is the band’s drum major, and he made a 35 on his ACT.
