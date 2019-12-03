Vehicle, guns stolen in Ocean Springs

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Do you know this man? Jackson County sheriff’s deputies believe he’s connected to the theft of a 2011 silver Toyota Camry.
The incident happened on November 29th around midnight in the 8000 block of Tucker Road in Ocean Springs. Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers put out an alert saying the vehicle was stolen after the owner left it running while he or she went into a store.
Two guns were inside the vehicle when it was taken, a black 9mm Smith and Wesson M&P and a black 9mm Smith and Wesson M&P Shield with a green laser attached to it.
The tag number for the vehicle is JGF6482.
Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 228-769-3063 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
