Saints take over the 1-seed in the NFC

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Seahawks victory over the Vikings, 37-30, vaulted the Saints to the 1-seed in the NFC.
The Saints, Seahawks, and Niners all own 10-2 records.
The Seahawks moved up to the 2-seed because of a head-to-head win over the Niners in Week 10. The Saints own a head-to-head win over Seattle in Week 3, giving the Black and Gold the 1-seed. San Francisco moves to the 5-seed.
New Orleans host the Niners this Sunday. San Francisco is coming off a loss on Sunday to Baltimore, 20-17.
The Packers (9-3) are the 3-seed, Dallas (6-6) the 4-seed, and the Vikings (8-4) fall to the 6-seed.
