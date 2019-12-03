Proposed resolution aims to keep USM’s growth in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Some Long Beach leaders would like to see continued growth at the University of Southern Mississippi’s Gulf Park Campus but they don’t want that growth to expand beyond the current boundaries.
Long Beach City Alderman-at-large Donald Frazar is putting together a resolution that would oppose USM building and purchasing additional buildings in Gulfport. He says the action is necessary because the Gulf Park campus needs to be protected from future growth happening in other areas of the Coast.
“We want to make sure we’re protecting the Gulf Park campus, and the investment that the state and school has made here in Long Beach," Frazar siad. “We’re excited about USM’s growth. We want to make sure it’s growth here in Long Beach outwards. We don’t want to lose anything that is already here.”
Frazar says he’s proposing a draft of that resolution at Tuesday’s Long Beach City Council meeting.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.