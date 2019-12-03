People unhappy about cost of memberships and tickets to Mississippi Aquarium

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Some fans of the Mississippi Aquarium started second guessing their allegiance once the aquarium announced prices right before Thanksgiving.
Officials say memberships offer people the chance to participate in conservation.
“So, our memberships are a great way to partner with the aquarium. As the aquarium is a non-profit 501(c)3, we support all operations here at the Mississippi Aquarium. Being a member actually helps support all of the programs we do," said Kurt Allen, Senior VP and COO of the Mississippi Aquarium.
Allen said that those programs are far-reaching and some don’t even take place on the aquarium property.
“Our sails that our logo is comprised of stands for education, conservation and community. Your membership dollars actually support the three pillars that we’re building our business on. Dolphin research projects right here in our own backyard, turtle research over in Ocean Springs, upstate research in the freshwater rivers. So, there’s a lot of different conservation projects that you’ll be able to support," said Allen.
And Allen said the benefits don’t stop at education, conservation and community.
“Some other benefits are a newsletter just to our members, private events for our members, discounts on food and beverage and retail shops. There’s a lot more than just coming to the aquarium that you’ll be able to take advantage of," Allen explained.
In addition to the unlimited membership through May of 2021, members receive the following benefits:
So, the Mississippi Aquarium is seeking loyal fans just as much as it’s seeking co-sponsors in the work that the aquarium is doing and will do for years to come to make coastal Mississippi the place to be both on land and underwater.
