Near-freezing start. Cool afternoon.

Freezing temperatures as we wake up this morning. Expect sunny skies again on Tuesday with high temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Our weather will be dry for the first half of this week. And we’ll be a bit warmer for Wednesday and Thursday. But, showers will be possible around Friday as a cold front arrives. As this cold front slides down into the Gulf of Mexico, this should keep us dry for Saturday. But, the latest information continues to suggest the front in the Gulf will draw back towards the coast which could lead to a slightly wetter Sunday.