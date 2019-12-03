Former Hancock County court clerk pleads guilty to embezzlement

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - District Attorney Joel Smith confirmed 42-year-old Dana Sue Beaman of Bay St. Louis pleaded guilty to two counts of embezzlement by public employee at the Hancock County Courthouse Monday.
Beaman is accused of taking $110,827.50 over the course of about three years.
An investigation into Beaman began in May 2011 when a former Hancock County Justice Court clerk found errors in the filing of court documents.
After further investigation with the help of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Beaman admitted to taking the public funds.
The Office of the State Auditor was then contacted, and they took over the investigation. Over a six-year period, the auditor’s office reviewed more than 45,000 records finding over 440 discrepancies associated with Beaman’s handling of payments in Hancock County Justice Court cases. Investigators interviewed several witnesses who identified Beaman as the clerk that received their payments confirming the discrepancies.
“The Auditor found that $110,827.50 was taken by Beaman over the course of approximately three years. At this time, $100,000.00 of the loss has been returned to the county due to public employee insurance which covered Beaman," said ADA Chris Daniel, who prosecuted the case.
Beamon’s sentencing was postponed to December 19, 2019 in Bay St. Louis and a pre-sentence investigation was ordered by. That investigation will be done by the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
