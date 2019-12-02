Ole Miss AD: Lack of support around program led to Luke’s firing

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ole Miss is looking toward the future after the departure of head football coach Matt Luke.
The school announced Luke’s firing on Sunday following a 4-8 season that was topped off with an Egg Bowl loss to rival Mississsippi State.
Newly-appointed Athletic Director Keith Carter announced the school has launched a search for a new coach following a 15-21 record under Luke.
Carter held a press conference Monday morning to discuss the future of the program.
Carter said the football program is in a much better spot now than when Luke took over. He confirmed a report about players walking out of the meeting when told of Luke’s dismissal.
Carter said 8-10 players walked out of the meeting. He said he’s not mad at those players because it was an emotional day and because they love Luke. Carter said several of those players reached out to him and apologized.
Ultimately, Carter cites apathy and a lack of support around the program as part of the head coaching change. He hopes a new coach can “inject a new energy" into the program.
Carter was asked about hiring a coach with Mississippi ties, something the program has historically valued. He said having a coach with Mississippi ties would be a positive, but he simply wants the best coach.
Carter said he has a list of four or five names in mind for the head coaching gig. He hasn’t talked to any of them yet. He also added that he would like the new head coach to consider the staff on hand, but will have ultimate power over the decision of who is kept or dismissed.
