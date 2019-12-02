Two arrested after shooting at SUV in Saucier, deputies say

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson confirmed two people have been arrested for aggravated assault from a shooting incident in Saucier.
Deputies arrested 23-year-old Amber Marie Page and 26-year-old Andrew Orrin Ausmer.
According to Sheriff Peterson, deputies responded to an area on Saucier-Lizana Road after a young lady reported a man and a woman followed her to the Dollar General Store in the area and fired several gunshots at the SUV she was riding in.
Deputies say there were three more juveniles, including the driver, who were also in the SUV at the time. The occupants ran into nearby woods to hide after the gunshots disabled their vehicle, deputies say.
No one was injured, and investigators were able to identify Page and Ausmer as the shooters. Both were stopped on November 29 after deputies performed a traffic stop on their vehicle for running a stop sign. They were arrested due to the warrants out on them.
Page and Ausmer were transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center on a $100,000 bond each.
The motive for the shooting is still under investigation.
