Residents affected by storms, flooding in May eligible for disaster assistance

SBA workers will be available to help people from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the New Hope Road Shelter, located at 1084 New Hope Road in Wiggins. Beginning Dec. 4, they will be at that location Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The workers will remain through Dec. 17, which will close at 4 p.m.