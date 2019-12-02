Ole Miss head football coach Matt Luke fired

OXFORD, Miss. (WLOX) - Matt Luke will not continue as head football coach for the 2020 season at the University of Mississippi.
Changes began to swirl late Saturday with new chancellor Glenn Boyce unhappy with the handling of football player Elijah Moore, according to a report from the Daily Journal, after Moore’s unsportsmanlike conduct penalty played a big part in the Rebels’ 21-20 loss at rival Mississippi State.
The Gulfport native served as interim head coach for the 2017 season, taking over the team just a week before fall camp.
Ole Miss made it official on Nov. 27, 2017, removing the interim tag and introducing Luke as the 38th head coach in program history.
