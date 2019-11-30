Near freezing temps Tuesday morning.

After a chilly afternoon, it’s getting cold tonight! Temperatures will drop near freezing, in the low to mid 30s. It’s important to protect your plants tonight, and make sure your pets are able to stay warm. The wind will relax tonight, and the sky will stay clear.
We’ll warm up into the upper 50s by Tuesday afternoon with more sun.
We’ll be back in the 60s by Wednesday and Thursday. Rain chances will be slim to none. Another low pressure system will bring some showers and storms by Friday. Highs will be around 70.
