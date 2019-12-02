More than 6K citations issued during deadly MHP holiday enforcement period

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol has concluded its 2019 Thanksgiving holiday enforcement period. The enforcement period began Wednesday, November 27, at 12:01 a.m. and ended Sunday, December 1, at midnight.
MHP issued 6824 citations with 95 DUI arrests and also recorded a deadly holiday period. 185 motor vehicle crashes were investigated, including 49 injuries and 10 fatalities on state, federal highways and interstates.
MHP observed heavy traffic throughout the period and anticipates the number of motorists traveling to increase due to the upcoming December holiday period.
On Thursday, November 28, around 5:27 p.m., MHP responded to a deadly crash on Interstate 55 in Holmes County. A 2013 Dodge Ram pickup, driven by 32-year-old Andre Flowers of Grenada, was traveling northbound. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned several times, ejecting Flowers. He was pronounced dead on scene.
MHP responded to a deadly traffic crash on Highway 49 in Rankin County on Friday, November 29, around 4:06 p.m. A 1989 Ford F250 pickup was traveling southbound on US-49. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned several times. 61-year-old Vernon E. Minton of Florence received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on scene.
On Friday, November 29, 2019 around 4:22 p.m., MHP responded to a deadly wreck on Highway 49 in Sunflower County. A 2015 Dodge Ram pickup driven by 83-year-old Marx Williamson of Indianola was traveling southbound and a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado pickup, driven by 20-year-old Robert D. Walters of Leland was traveling northbound. Walters entered into the southbound lane, crashing head-on with Williamson’s pickup. Williamson was taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries and Walters was pronounced dead on scene.
A 2014 Nissan Altima driven by 30-year-old Kieary D. Edwards of Indianola was involved in a crash on Highway 49 in Humphreys County on Saturday, November 30, around 2:20 a.m. Edwards was traveling northbound in the left lane and a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by 34-year-old Richard E. Kent of Indianola, was traveling northbound in the right lane. Both vehicles made contact, causing the Altima to leave the roadway west of US-49 and come to rest in the median. The Tahoe left the roadway east of US-49 and overturned. Kent was pronounced dead on scene.
On Saturday, November 30, MHP responded to a fatal traffic crash around 3:06 p.m. on MS-13 in Simpson County. A 2014 Kawasaki KLX motorcycle, operated by 53-year-old Ronald Dotson of Brandon, was traveling southbound. A 2019 Hyundai passenger vehicle, driven by 26-year-old Antoine D. Allen of Hattiesburg, was also traveling southbound. The Hyundai collided with the rear of the motorcycle, ejecting Dotson. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
A 1997 Buick Park Avenue driven by 55-year-old Terry L. Tunstall of Byhalia was traveling westbound on MS-178 in Marshall County on Saturday, November 30, around 5:12 p.m. The vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree. Tunstall was pronounced dead on scene.
MHP responded to a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on Interstate 55 in Montgomery County Saturday, November 30, around 8:27 p.m. A 2011 Dodge 250 pickup driven by 64-year-old Gregory L. Cornelius of Oklahoma City was traveling northbound and 37-year-old Dennis M. Beach of Foxworth was walking northbound. The Dodge pickup collided with Beach, who received deadly injuries and died on scene.
Sunday, December 1, around 4:44 a.m., MHP responded to a crash on MS-178 in Marshall County. A 2013 Ford Fusion driven by 37-year-old Lashonda R. Anderson of Byhalia was traveling westbound on MS-178. The vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree. Anderson received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on scene.
Sunday, December 1, around 8:40 a.m., MHP responded to a crash on MS-15 in Union County. A 2019 Ford Fusion driven by 55-year-old George K. Williamson of Memphis was traveling northbound and a 2013 Chrysler 200 driven by 22-year-old Christopher D. Farr of New Albany was traveling southbound. Farr entered into the northbound lane, colliding head-on with the Ford Fusion. Both Williamson and Farr were pronounced dead on scene from their injuries.
All of the crashes are currently under investigation by MHP.
