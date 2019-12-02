Man found dead near I-10 identified as missing person

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A man found dead last week in the woods off Interstate 10 in Harrison County has been identified as a missing Louisiana man.
Terry Wallace, 64, was reported missing out of St. Tammany Parish on November 14. Authorities used credit card records to track Wallace through north Mississippi. They aren’t sure when he made it to South Mississippi, and they don’t know how he died.
Even though the autopsy hasn't determined a cause of death yet, Coroner Brian Switzer said foul play is not suspected.
An MDOT grass cutting crew working in Harrison County discovered the body November 26 in an area just north of the interstate near the DeLisle exit.
