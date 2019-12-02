Hancock County opening cold weather shelter

By Annie Johnson | December 2, 2019 at 2:20 PM CST - Updated December 2 at 2:20 PM

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - As temperatures drop across South Mississippi, cold weather shelters will open for those in need.

The Hancock County Emergency Management Agency will open a cold weather shelter Monday from 6 p.m. until 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The shelter will be at the Old Spanish Trail Baptist Church at 5078 HIghway 90 in Bay St. Louis, located one mile west of the Waveland Walmart.

If someone needs a ride to the shelter, contact Hancock County Dispatch at 228-255-9191 for assistance.

