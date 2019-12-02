Free Hepatitis A vaccinations available following rise in Pearl River Co. cases

By WLOX Staff | December 2, 2019 at 2:00 PM CST - Updated December 2 at 2:00 PM

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Health officials are taking action after a recent increase in the number of hepatitis A infections in Pearl River County. The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) will be offering free hepatitis A vaccinations to those at risk as part of an ongoing effort to control the spread of the disease statewide.

The free vaccinations will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, December 4th through Friday, December 6th at the Pearl River County Health Department located at 7547 Highway 11 North, in Carriere.

Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that can be spread when a person ingests the virus through food or drink that is contaminated with the feces of an infected person or through close personal contact (including sexual contact) with an infected person; and sharing or handling objects with someone who is infected.

Symptoms of hepatitis A include nausea, diarrhea, and vomiting; jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes); and stomach pain, low appetite and fever.

Persons at risk for hepatitis A infection should consider vaccination during this special clinic. You may be at risk if you have been in close contact with someone who has hepatitis A or if you know someone with hepatitis A infection.

Other at risk who should get this vaccination include:

  • Drug users
  • Those recently incarcerated
  • The homeless or those in unstable housing
  • Men who have sex with men
  • Close contacts with anyone in these groups

Mississippi is one of numerous states nationwide that has seen a sharp increase in the number of hepatitis A cases in recent months. Since April, Mississippi has reported 82 cases of the illness. Compare that to 2018, when there were only 13 cases for the entire year.

Hepatitis A can be prevented through a vaccine. Other prevention measures include practicing strong hygiene habits such as thoroughly washing your hands after using the bathroom.

For more information on hepatitis A, visit the MSDH website at HealthyMS.com/hepA.

