Diamondhead mayor found not guilty of simple assault

DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - Diamondhead mayor, Tommy Schafer, was found not guilty on a simple assault charge Monday. Schafer was accused of physically assaulting the president of Diamondhead’s Property Owners Association (POA), Bob Marthouse, in September.
The incident happened on September 4, 2019.
Marthouse filed the assault complaint in municipal court the following Monday. The criminal affidavit alleged Schafer pushed Marthouse, “knocking him down causing him to fall over chairs landing on the ground back first during a confrontation.”
Mayor Schafer’s attorney, Tim Hollerman, initially said the allegation had “no substance to it”.
