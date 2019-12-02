Chilly today. Near freezing early tomorrow.

It’s a chilly start to the day. And it will be chilly this afternoon too with temperatures only as warm as the 50s. Tonight, freezing temperatures will be possible with overnight lows ranging from the upper 20s to the mid 30s. The coldest temperatures will generally be north of I-10. Tomorrow brings a cool afternoon with high temperatures near 60 degrees. Our weather will be dry for the first half of this week. And we’ll be a bit warmer for Wednesday and Thursday. But, showers will be possible later this week as a cold front arrives around Friday. As this cold front slides down into the Gulf of Mexico, this should cool us down for Saturday. But, long-range computer models suggest a low trying to form along the front in the Gulf this weekend which could head back toward the Gulf Coast around Sunday or Monday keeping a slightly wetter pattern nearby.