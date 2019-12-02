Children’s Christmas Party celebrates holidays with Mardi Gras twist

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Kids at the Gulf Coast Carnival Association Christmas party rocked around while singing Christmas caroling classics Sunday afternoon.
“I ate cookies and sang ‘I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas,’” said Addie Wilson.
The festivities were nestled in the garden at Mary Mahoney’s, where members congregated while dressed in glamourous carnival attire.
“We’ve got Santa here, we’ve got everybody dressed up. It’s a chance to kind of see what they could potentially be in the future," said former Queen Ixolib Alexa Carter.
The Gulf Coast Carnival Association hosts the event to keep kids connected to Mardi Gras tradition.
Families did arts & crafts in the restaurant’s garden room, creating customized crowns for children to wear. Others headed to the courtyard to take pictures with the reigning king and queen.
“January comes around, that marks the end of the Christmas season and the beginning of the Mardi Gras season. The two holidays are connected and this is a great way to bring children into it," said GCCA’s King Diberville Jim Hardin.
“The kid’s performances were adorable. It’s so cute, just them singing ‘Silent Night’ together, their little voices knowing all the words to the Christmas songs. It really warms your heart," said former Queen Iloxib Katherine Rushton.
Kids stopped by Santa Claus’ station to update them on their Christmas lists.
“I would like some Calico Critters for my dollhouse," said Mary Swinton.
“I really want LOL dolls too. The amazing surprise,” Addie Wilson added.
GCCA’s Christmas wish: For the next generation of members to spread love for the holidays.
“Everyone knows everyone. It’s a very special time here, and you can totally feel that especially here today.”
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.