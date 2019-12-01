Shoppers visit local stores on Small Business Saturday

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Shoppers hit local stores this weekend in support of Small Business Saturday.
Local businesses along the Coast opened their doors, hoping shoppers would stop by. In downtown Ocean Springs, the go-to items seemed to be soaps and local art. Some said this is a Saturday ritual for them, shopping and supporting local businesses.
Local business owners were out Saturday too, shopping and spending in their community.
“It’s the people that are from here, you want them to shop here too so that they make money and then put it back into where they live. I think that’s important,” said Logan Hogue, who also owns a business.
“Christmas gifts. Stocking stuffers. Gifts for family, friends,” added Rhonda Taft.
“It’s very important because it’s not just, when you live somewhere for a very long time you need to support where everyone’s at and give back to the community in a way," said Andy Ray.
This weekend is one of the busiest for shopping all year round.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.