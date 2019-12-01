Police: Thieves looking for ‘crimes of opportunity’ during holiday shopping season

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - 'Tis the season for shopping, and the Ocean Springs Police Department wants you to stay safe.
Lt. Chris Wise said thieves look for crimes of opportunity. To keep from becoming a victim, there are a couple of things shoppers can do.
First, Wise said if you make a big purchase, like a TV, take it home right away. Don’t shop around with it in the back of your car.
Second, if you carry a purse use a longer strap and wear it across your body. Also, keep your wallet close.
“The sooner the better, be home. As nighttime falls it becomes more dangerous. You do have alcohol to worry about, that does play a part after hours. So I think the sooner you can get home, the better," Wise said. "A lot of communities have websites. Utilize them, crime prevention. Look for anything suspicious and share that information.”
If you’re an online shopper, porch pirates are on the prowl. Police said to have a neighbor keep an eye on your packages until you get home. There are some companies too that will deliver to a drop off location, like a Walgreens.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.