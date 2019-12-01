Moss Point native Dr. Eddie S. Glaude, Jr. receives key to the city

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - It was standing room only in Moss Point Saturday as Dr. Eddie S. Glaude, Jr. was handed a key to the city.
The Moss Point native is the James S. McDonnell Distinguished University Professor and chair of African American Studies at Princeton University. He’s written eight books and writes a column for Time, as well as appears regularly on MSNBC.
One of his passions is race in America.
“This is amazing to be celebrated by my hometown, to have the opportunity for my family to be here. Everywhere I am in the country, I say I’m from Moss Point. So here I am getting the key to the city. It’s pretty amazing," Dr. Glaude said of Saturday’s event.
Dr. Glaude left Moss Point and went on to graduate from Morehouse College. He then moved to Temple University and Princeton University, where he earned master’s degrees in African-American Studies and Religion.
