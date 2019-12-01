It’s Christmas tree harvest time at Gartman’s Tree Farm

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Sometimes getting into the Christmas spirit requires a physical process.
When you feel it, when you hear it and when you touch it, it stays with you for a long time.
“It’s just, it’s a different experience for the boys to come out and see how the trees are grown,” said long-time customer Ben Vance. “And they love coming out to Mr. Gartman’s tree farm and just being outdoors and watching them cut down the trees.”
His son Benjamin has grown up with this tradition.
“It’s awesome,” he said. “I have a really fun time doing this with my family. Yeah, it’s much more fun than just getting a store-bought tree.”
The weekend after Thanksgiving gets pretty busy for the Harrison County business as customers arrive to claim their trees.
This year, the harvest was delayed because Thanksgiving came late, but that doesn’t matter much to the Vance family.
“We’ve had them cut down early and late, and the trees stay fresh all the way through Christmas,” Vance said. “So it hasn’t really mattered.”
Danny Gartman’s Christmas tree farm has been in business for a long time, and generations of families have been involved in the process right along with him, including Amanda Green and her daughter Maggie.
“It’s an adventure, huh?” Amanda said. “We’ve been doing this since they opened. We love coming out and picking our tree and bringing it home.”
“And decorating it,” chimed in Maggie. “And, then, presents!”
“It is amazing and I think every family should do this," Amanda said.
There are more than 1,500 trees available for selection, but the farm usually sells up to 500 before closing for the season.
