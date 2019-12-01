Community considers adding special tree topper to honor Aniah

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s a time when people think about being with their loved ones. Sadly, Aniah Blanchard’s family will spend Christmas without their daughter. But people in Homewood want to show them they’re not alone.
“These are the trees we put on West Glenwood and have for the last 14, 15 years,” says Mary Ballard.
Christmas trees lining the streets, waiting to be decorated, some with lights already on. But this year, Mary Ballard hopes residents on this street decide to add a meaningful touch.
“In an effort to honor Aniah, we are thinking about putting blue bows on top of the trees,” said Ballard.
“We’re looking into what might be the best lighting option that would be something to recognize Aniah and her family,” says Kirk Smith.
This community has rallied around this family in such a special way.
“Someone made a comment that when you’re a mother of a child in Homewood, you’re a mom to every one,” says Ballard.
So much so, that you can’t go more than a few feet without seeing that now iconic blue bow. Now, at the thought of having every house in the community topping their trees with them, brings about mixed emotions--knowing a member of the community did not make it home.
“It’s such a tough, it’s a tough topic,” says Ballard.
“It’s a very tough topic and I think, for me, it’s mainly showing support for the family. When they see them, that they know they’re thought of and supported,” says Smith.
“And that she will never be forgotten. Never,” says Ballard.
If you would like a ribbon, you can contact Ballard at 205-706-7535.
