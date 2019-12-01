Christmas in the Bay exceeds expectations

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Often times, holidays are often about tradition, and the residents of Bay St Louis may have witnessed the beginning of a new one.
“It was amazing to see everyone come together and have a great time, especially in this small town of Bay St Louis that we have,” said Douglas Rhodes.
While the Bay is normally a small community, people piled in from across South Mississippi to share the holiday spirit.
“We have had people come from Hattiesburg, Pascagoula in to Slidell and Mandeville. It goes to show that people just love coming here,” said Bay St. Louis Mayor Mike Favre.
The event drew people from across the state line.
“It looks really good. This is actually our first time coming out here cause we’re from Louisiana. But it looks really cute. This town is so cute, and I love it,” said Madeline Joffrion.
While the Joffrion family loved the parade, perhaps the favorite moment for the community was the lighting of the tree.
“It made everyone’s hearts happy, especially the adults with the memories to see their little kids have a great day and everything. It just made everyone happy to see all the little kids lighting up,” said Rhodes.
The opportunity to meet Old St. Nick makes kids happy. That and snow in South Mississippi. Both of which were taken in by hundreds. The mayor hopes to make this an annual tradition in Bay St. Louis.
