Warm and breezy today. More rain expected overnight.

Cloud cover will thicken up today ahead of a cold front. It will be breezy with a southerly wind this afternoon. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s. Isolated showers are possible this afternoon, but we have a better chance for showers and storms tonight into Sunday morning. This is thanks to a cold front moving through the area. Most of the rain will be gone after the sunrise. Temperatures will drop into the 50s and 60s in the morning.