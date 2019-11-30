Warm and breezy today. More rain expected overnight.

Cloud cover will thicken up today ahead of a cold front. It will be breezy with a southerly wind this afternoon. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s. Isolated showers are possible this afternoon, but we have a better chance for showers and storms tonight into Sunday morning. This is thanks to a cold front moving through the area. Most of the rain will be gone after the sunrise. Temperatures will drop into the 50s and 60s in the morning.
The sunshine will return Sunday afternoon with highs near 70. Cooler and drier air will settle in by Monday. Lows will be in the low 40s that morning. Highs will only reach the mid 50s. We’ll drop into the low to mid 30s by Tuesday morning. Inland areas could reach freezing. Sunshine is expected that afternoon with highs in the upper 50s.
We’ll be back in the 60s by Wednesday and Thursday. Showers are possible by the end of the week
