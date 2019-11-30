Shoppers encouraged to take a break from big retailers, support Small Business Saturday

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - It’s Small Business Saturday!
Every year, the Saturday after Thanksgiving is recognized as Small Business Saturday. The special day is to encourage people to spend their money locally and support the smaller businesses and shops in their community.
The busy shopping day was started by American Express in 2010. According to the company, for every $1 spent at a small business about 67 cents stays within that community.
Many of the local shops offer unique gifts and items shoppers won’t be able to find at big retailers or online.
