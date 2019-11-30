Mississippi State Wins Egg Bowl Thriller

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Insane, mind-boggling, and thrilling. That’s what comes to mind when describing what took place at Davis Wade Stadium for the 2019 Egg Bowl, and the game’s final drive will be etched in this rivalry’s history forever.
With nine seconds left at State’s two yard-line, Matt Corral connected with Elijah Moore for a touchdown putting Ole Miss within one point, but Moore proceeded to celebrate with a urinating dog impression in the end zone, drawing an unsportsmanlike penalty which State chose to enforce on the extra point attempt. It would work out in their favor as Luke Logan missed wide right with four seconds left to play, putting a cap on a wild ending in Starkville as the Bulldogs get to keep the golden egg for another year.
“The last 30 seconds were wild, man," Darryl Williams said. “They had a good play going, and I mean I think we did not execute a little bit, but I am glad we got the win. Right now I am just filled with joy.”
“It just feels amazing because we know we got bragging rights for a whole year and I know I played a part in it," Nick Gibson said. "There is just not a better feeling.”
MSU’s defense set the tone for the entire game, pressuring Ole Miss freshman sensation John Rhys Plumlee at every turn, and shutting down the SEC’s most high-octane rushing offense to their second lowest total of the year.
“Really just not let them circle us. Let them outrun the defense, try to keep them inside the box," Erroll Thompson said. "Not let them do all this and that, but make them go up the field, north and south type of running.”
“I thought for the most part we tackled well, we got the ball on the ground, we got off the field on third down," head coach Joe Moorhead said. "Credit goes to Coach Shoop, staff, and the players for putting a great game plan together.”
No one has fought through more adversity than Moorhead, receiving criticism all season long from the Hail State fan base. Now boasting a 2-0 Egg Bowl record, Moorhead set the record straight with his naysayers.
“I’m not interested in anybody’s validation except for the guys in that locker room and every single one of them, you come in here and ask who’s the right man for the job they’re going to tell you it’s me.,” Moorhead said. “I’m here. This is my team, this is my school, this is my program, you’ll have to drag my Yankee *bleep* out of here. Questions?”
With the win, the Bulldogs are going bowling for a school-record tenth consecutive season. As for Ole Miss, the Rebels end the year with a 4-8 record for back-to-back losing seasons. If there’s one thing we’ve learned about the Rebels, their 2019 freshman class is a force to be reckon with and makes the future in Oxford much brighter than it was before.
