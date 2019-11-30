Mild and breezy today. Much cooler by Monday.

We had some showers pass through early this morning thanks to a cold front. Cloud cover will clear out by the afternoon, and we’ll warm up into the upper 60s today. It’s going to be breezy with a wind from the west and northwest.
Cooler and drier air will settle tonight through Monday morning. Lows will be in the low 40s. Highs will only reach the mid 50s that afternoon. There will be plenty of sunshine. We’ll drop into the low to mid 30s by Tuesday morning. Inland areas could reach freezing. Sunshine is expected that afternoon with highs in the upper 50s.
We’ll be back in the 60s by Wednesday and Thursday. Showers are possible by Thursday and Friday.
