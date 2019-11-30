Many coast shoppers choose local retailers on Black Friday

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Hundreds, if not thousands of people hit the streets in Jackson County on Black Friday, choosing to shop local.
Megan Bradley with La Bella Vida Boutique in downtown Pascagoula said they had quite a few shoppers stop by.
“Today, it’s been a great day. Everybody’s been enjoying the sales. We’ve had 30 percent off items today in the store, that with an additional 50 percent off the jewelry. So it’s been a great day,” she said.
Bradley said since La Bella Vida is local, they do the bulk of their advertising on Facebook and by word of mouth.
“Our customers, we live them. A lot of them are local so we have to keep it fresh and new and that’s what we do,” she added.
One of the hot items right now are sweaters, Bradley said.
“With the weather changing a little bit, even though down south it’s cold maybe two days a week, you’ll have that perfect outfit with the perfect sweater,” Bradley said.
Other retailers in downtown Pascagoula said they also saw quite a bit of business on Black Friday. Some even opened for extended hours.
By 7 p.m., all stores had closed up shop for the day, putting another successful Black Friday in the books.
The following day is Small Business Saturday. That falls on November 30 this year. So shoppers will have another chance to shop local sales.
