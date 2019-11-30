Harbor Lights Winter Festival now open in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - What’s become a holiday tradition continues is Gulfport. The Harbor Lights Winter Festival opened its fifth season in Jones Park on Friday night.
A big crowd made their way through the gates to see the display featuring more than 1.2 million lights.
"People started coming in before the doors officially opened which is an indication that the community was just as excited about it opening as the community was," said LaShaundra McCarty, Gulfport City spokesperson.
Along with the light show, the festival also features carnival rides and food. Most everyone agreed it was a great way to get in the Christmas spirit.
"This is beautiful, they put a lot of time and effort into this and it sure does show it," said Joe Bensen, visitor from California.
You can enjoy the Harbor Lights Winter Festival from now until New Year's Eve. Gates open each night at 5:30 and the park closes at 10:30.
More Info: https://gulfportharborlights.com/home
