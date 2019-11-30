Chainsaw carver turning wood into art

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - At first glance, it looks like an ordinary stand selling firewood at the corner of Dewey and Porter, across from Ocean Springs City Hall. A replica of the famed Crooked Feather Indian sculpture reveals there’s more going on here than meets the eye.
Jamie Ross, armed with a chainsaw and hand tools, turns stumps and logs into wood carvings. Ross has been able to sell many of his pieces made out of otherwise forgotten wood, for, in some cases, hundreds of dollars.
“I like making something out of nothing," Ross said. "Something that someone was going to throw away or burn, if I can take that and turn it into something that is worth $500 or $600, I feel like I’ve accomplished something.”
This self-taught artist loves having the power of creation at his fingertips. While Ross is making a name for himself with face sculptures, he’s also done bowls and other objects. Every cut requires concentration and planning, which is a big part of the thrill.
“I get satisfaction out of it. It’s what I like to do,” said Ross.
Some people in the neighborhood have discovered Jamie’s carvings and hired him to work on stumps in their yards. Right now, he’s transforming one into a squirrel. Yard sculptures could be a very lucrative business for this artist who started selling firewood and with dedication and imagination began a journey to make unique art out of wood
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.