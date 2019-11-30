Black Friday shoppers hunt for bargains in less-crowded stores

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - If it felt like fewer shoppers were out this Black Friday, just blame the internet.
“It takes a lot of energy and a lot of drive to want to get out and just shop," said Brian Necaise.
As Adobe’s Black Friday 2019 report stated, online sales on Black Friday are up nearly 20 percent from last year.
“I like online shopping, but I feel like there’s better deals when you go in person,” Lindsay Cooper said.
Logan Thompson disagreed,“ I don’t feel like the best deals are on Black Friday. Very overhyped. The rush just doesn’t make it worth the savings you get."
To get more feet on the ground, many stores held sales early, starting as soon as Thanksgiving Day. And many shoppers changed their schedules to follow suit.
Necaise stated, “Six o’clock last night we went to Picayune Walmart, and then we hit a couple stores in Picayune, and we’ve been shopping ever since.”
Bella Rose Boutique in Edgewater Mall felt the rush when doors opened to shoppers at 6am on Friday morning. Hundreds filed into the store to catch deals as high as 50 percent off.
“I only got three things, but I’m trying to budget," said Kristen Blanchard.
Cooper said, “I’m shopping for myself, kinda. I don’t pay, my mom does.”
The store stays up-to-date by matching its Black Friday sales on Cyber Monday, a big plus for those who didn’t find what they wanted in store.
Blanchard stated, "I don’t really do Black Friday. It was just kind of an on a whim thing. I’ll probably go to just like a few more stores and then do Cyber Monday.”
